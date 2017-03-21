How Do You Deal With The Supernatural? One Woman Bares Experience in Book

Montana native Nancy L. Briggs never desired supernatural encounters with angels, ghosts, UFOs, divine visions, etc., but they all just come to her. Initially receiving them into her daily life with apprehension, she later learned how to make the most out of those encounters. Rather than live a life of fear, Briggs cultivates one of thanksgiving and miracles, thanks to divine intervention. But of course, her experience of the supernatural – or awakening, that is – is not without a few struggles and battles fought – and won.



Briggs spills it out in her supernatural thriller “When the SLEEPING GIANT Awakens Within: Personal Memoirs and Perspectives of Miracles, Wonders, and the Supernatural.” But more than a thriller or a survivor’s guide, it is a story of a woman who saw wonders amidst what was supposed to be a frightening atmosphere. Follow Briggs’ thoughts and learn from her ordeals by getting yourself a copy of the book.



“When the SLEEPING GIANT Awakens Within: Personal Memoirs and Perspectives of Miracles, Wonders, and the Supernatural”

Written by: Nancy L. Briggs

Published by: Balboa Press

Publishing date: May 6, 2013

Paperback price: $12.99



About the Author:



Nancy L. Briggs has lived in the Helena, Montana area for forty years, working and raising a family. She experienced a dramatic spiritual awakening and connection with the greater universe after the events of 9/11 that continues to this day. She has had encounters with angelics, galactics, higher universal forces, UFOs, unidentified ground objects, light anomalies, supernatural forces, and planetary authority forces that seek to hide these truths of what exists around us. During her extreme experiences, she has learned the power of love and light will intervene on her behalf at the point of destruction, dismemberment, or demise. She is also a gifted healing touch energy worker intent on bringing alternate and pain-free healing modalities to the awareness of the world. Many attempts to suppress her gifts have been made, but divine intervention would not allow her death or destruction. She works today as a floral designer, author, photographer, and energy healer and holds high hopes for an end to all oppression and suppression of divine gifts worldwide.