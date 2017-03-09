Ormond Beach Health Company Offers Stem Cell Therapy Presentation

Hoping to clear up confusion about stem cell therapy, two medical professionals from NeoMatrix Medical, Inc., are holding a free public seminar at the Ormond Beach public library, March 23rd.



The workshop, which starts at 5:30 p.m. and lasts one hour, will be led by Dr.’s Greg Carder and Mike Van Thielen, who are founders of NeoMatrix Medical.



“Stem Cells are a useful tool to treat many health conditions that people have, including joint and knee pain,” said Carder. “The challenge is that news about stem cells a few years ago have caused a bit of confusion in the public.”



That confusion has caused some people to avoid stem cell therapy, which could help them improve certain health conditions.



“We have an obligation to get this information out there so people can have a complete understanding of all the options available to them when it comes to their bodies,” Van Thielen said.



So, they decided to develop a presentation that has one goal, give people a clear understanding of everything involved.



While the presentation is free, because of limited seating, registration ahead of time is required.



People can register by going to neomatrixmedical.com or by clicking here.



To interview Dr. Carder or Dr. Van Thielen, please contact Brad A. Swezey at 321-613-8476 or at brad@justsmallbiz.com .

