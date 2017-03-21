Author David L. Ray Shared His Vietnam War Experiences in His Book “A Marine’s Promise To God”

A book about the Vietnam War and faith in God will surely hook you through its pages. As you read the book, you will devour its honest accounts of what happened during the author’s life.

David L. Ray tells his story from an honest, no-frills perspective, describing the torturous living conditions for all the soldiers on the ground as they fought in the jungles of Vietnam. The book will surely offer a good reading to know the events that changed the lives of a lot of Vietnam war veterans.

Aside from the war, Ray uncovers his wonderful journey by relying on his faith in God and how this belief gets him through a harrowing situation. Author David L. Ray earns a great success by showing a glimpse of his life and experiences as a young marine who narrowly escapes death time after time. Indeed, “A Marine’s Promise to God” is the story that many fellow veterans and families can relate to.

It is true that there are many people who served the country during wars, and it is a great thing to know that a soldier has survived this horrifying event because of his faith in God. This is a meaningful book where the author gave credit to God then and now for bringing him through the whole experience.

This book has also inspired a lot of attendees at the newly concluded London Book Fair that was held at the Olympia, London last March 14-16, 2017.



“A Marine’s Promise To God”

Written by David L. Ray

Published by WestBowPRess

Published date April 4, 2016

Paperback price: $11.95



About the Author

After playing two seasons of college football, David L. Ray joined the United States Marine Corps in May of 1969. He survived his tour in Vietnam, inspiring his writing, and then returned to Northwest Missouri State and graduated. He and his wife have two children and live in Fort Dodge, Iowa. This is his first book.