“Oscar the Osprey”: A Contemporary Fable about Overcoming Fear

A bird that fears heights and is afraid to fly will find itself in a rough time, especially if it comes across a hunter or predator on the ground or when winter comes. But should birds, especially raptors, fear heights when it’s their innate nature to scale it and soar the skies? A similar question should be asked about us humans.



“Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights” is a contemporary fable that features the title character with an unusual handicap. Author Edward Martin Polansky gained inspiration for the book during a family summer vacation, when he and his family walked across a suspension bridge, which stands about 1000 feet above a river. His son felt queasy about the heights, exclaiming “It would really suck, if you were a bird and afraid of heights.” That remarks struck a chord with Polansky.



Polansky’s use of a bird of prey as the main character reminds readers of Aesop, the famous fabulist who used animals in his stories to expose human weaknesses and foolishness. In “Oscar the Osprey,” Polansky exposes humans’ fear of failure and their emotions such as shame, embarrassment, and humiliation – things that stop us from achieving our goal. Oscar represents the average human being, who is reluctant to use their innate abilities.



Thru Oscar, the raptor with fear of heights, Polansky wishes to deliver an important message: human beings have the innate ability to fight against the odds, a fighting spirit, and a drive for resiliency – all of which needs nurturing. Whatever the handicap or defect a person may suffer, they have or are given the ability or gift to compensate whatever they lack.

“Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights”

Written by Edward Martin Polansky

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: June 2, 2015

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



Edward Martin Polansky is a Certified Public Accountant in San Antonio and has been in public practice for over forty years with Ernst & Young, with his own firm, and with a regional accounting firm, Weaver and Tidwell LLP. He currently is Of Counsel with Weaver and consults with individuals and businesses on tax and financial planning matters. During his career he has written for various technical publications and lectured on numerous professional topics. “Oscar the Osprey” is his initial effort as an author of a children’s book, although he has had an avid interest in children’s literature ever since he worked in the children’s department of the Corpus Christi Texas Public Library while in high school and college.

