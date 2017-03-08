EMSL Florida Mold and Asbestos Testing Labs Offer Mold Inspection Companies with Customizable Reports Through LABConnect™

EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers indoor air quality (IAQ), mold and asbestos professionals an easy and reliable online account management system that allows clients 24-hour access to reporting, shipping and tracking information. Through LABConnect™, industry professionals can download expanded microbial and bulk asbestos reports as well as export results as soon as they are approved to Excel, which is beneficial for large survey projects.

“We are always looking for ways to help our clients and future clients’ experience with EMSL to be easy and convenient,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “LABConnect™ users can create personalized and automated Chain of Custody (COC) forms. We also developed an improved ASSESSMENTReport™ - Version 2, which is one of the industry’s best interpretive mold reports allowing straightforward explanation of elevated levels through clearly noted symbols and color-coding.”

In addition to around-the-clock report access, LABConnect™ users can order products and free media for the field. There is also an option to create and print shipping labels to any of EMSL’s laboratories. In the state of Florida, EMSL has laboratories located in Miami, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

To set-up a LABConnect™ account, please click here, call our Customer Service Center at 1-800-220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . For detailed information regarding IAQ, mold, asbestos and much more, please view EMSL’s free webinars anytime, anyplace by clicking here.

EMSL provides a wide range of environmental laboratory testing services and supplies to identify mold and other microbial pollutants. For more information, please visit www.EMSL.com or www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.