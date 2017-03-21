Ex-Ski Bum Releases First Fiction Book Inspired by Own Dreams

Former technical writer Richard Malmros spent a significant part of his life in ski towns, beach villages, and elsewhere he could find work and, at the same time, pursue his passions. After living the life that many people today desire, Malmros went to work in corporate America. From there, he had dreams about his life in the places where he used to live.



These dreams resulted in his first work of fiction, a collection of short stories titled “The Book of Dreams: Short Stories.” Striking and powerful that these dreams were, as Malmros claimed, that he put them into writing. But let readers know that the book is not a collection of his dreams but of short stories inspired by them.



Malmros needs not to look far away for inspiration in creating his first work of fiction. It came naturally to him – in the form of dreams about his time in ski and beach towns. Some of these dreams were incomplete and unclear to him, so that he used what he could remember and created a story around them as the dreams would have played out.



Writing “The Book of Dreams: Short Stories” provided Malmros with poignant memories of his life in the ski and beach towns. But what do those dreams tell about the author or his life? Are they trying to lure him back to the ski town or beach village? That is for the readers to find – and interpret – when they get their hands on this book.



“The Book of Dreams: Short Stories”

Written by Richard Malmros

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: October 17, 2015

Paperback price: $10.95



About the author



Richard Malmros is a photographer and freelance writer, with articles published in Powder and Ski Racing magazines. His summer sport is tennis and his winter pastime is Masters alpine ski racing. This is his first work of fiction.