Author Proves There Is Freedom Beyond Rejection

Retired university professor and care pastor Dr. Chris Miller tells her story of how rejection became a stepping stone for a life well lived in her powerful book, Life without Rejection.



In Life without Rejection, Dr. Miller describes how rejection embittered her—and later helped her see the beauty of life. She reflects on how alcoholism and addiction following the loss of loved ones scarred her, and how her eventual encounter with the God of freedom saved her and led her to a brave refusal of being forever enslaved by rejection.



Dr. Miller’s testament offers a guide to forgiveness, deliverance, and eventual healing. Mija Kim, an Amazon customer, expresses her thoughts about the book: “I was inspired a lot. I appreciate the writer. She let me know what a life I have been chosen.”



Interested readers may find Life without Rejection by Dr. Chris Miller in selected online bookstores.





Life without Rejection

Written by Dr. Chris Miller

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $19.49



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Dr. Chris Miller earned her PhD from Regent University. After working as a university professor, she decided to retire and become a care pastor, serving the prison ministry outreach by giving lectures about substance abuse. She is now working at Meijers Inc.



To know more of Dr. Chris Miller and her work, visit her website, www.church-of-the-outcasts.com//2016/04/the-fear-of-man/



