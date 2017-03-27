Children’s Book Blends Adventure with Love for Creation

Farm children have all the fun – and the opportunity to learn about the animals they take care of. This is something you and your kids could get from reading “Teddy Get off that Mountain,” written by budding children’s book author Judy Catherine Moratis.



Just like its predecessor, “Teddy Get off that Mountain” features miniature horses and a whole lot of adventure on a cold spring day. What’s so special about this small breed of equines depends on the love and care we give to them. In the book, it is evident that Kory and his family love their herd of miniature horses, and they even have a name for every horse. And it seems the family feeds them regularly, given that the adventure takes place at feeding time. Isn’t this the kind of story parents should read to their children every night?



What kind of an adventure could a miniature horse inspire? Readers will have to get their hand on “Teddy Get off that Mountain,” which will appear at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3-6, 2017.



“Teddy Get off That Mountain”

Written by Judy Catherine Moratis

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: June 28, 2016

Paperback price: $10.99



About the Author



Judy Catherine Moratis is an author of two children’s books. Her first book “Angel and Love Came Down” was released on December 2, 2014. “Teddy Get off That Mountain” is her second book. Born and raised in Minnesota, Moratis is a mother and grandmother who found her passion for writing while attending Creative Writing English class in high school. She also enjoys writing poetry. Having the desire for the arts in theatre and film, she appeared in acting roles for her community’s art events and attended movie script writing classes as well, currently writing an inspirational movie script. She is also a self-taught photographer.

