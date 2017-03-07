Mercedes-Benz Cars at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show: A Big Stage for Sporty Elegance

As spring arrives, Mercedes-Benz is using the 87th Geneva Motor Show as a stage for an array of elegant and sporty new models. Having started the year with the best results in company history, marked by double-digit growth in January (+18.3% vs 2016) and February (+15% vs 2016), the brand with the three-pointed star is celebrating four world premieres and two European premieres. The highlights are the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet, which completes the successful E-Class family, and the Mercedes‑AMG GT Concept. The brand from Affalterbach is showcasing this four-door Coupé to provide a glimpse of the performance of the future. Also celebrating their world premieres are the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate (Fuel consumption combined: 9.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 206 g/km) and the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 (Fuel consumption combined: 11.4 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 259 g/km). Appearing for the first time in Europe are the E-Class Coupé and the new GLA.

Unique performance paired with high efficiency and emotional design. That’s the statement clearly made by the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, which sets yet another milestone for Mercedes-Benz’s highly successful sports car and performance brand, presenting innovative features such as its high-performance hybrid powertrain. “The GT Concept shows that clean mobility and amazing performance can go hand-in-hand. As a consequence, the four-door sports car is the first to receive our “EQ-Power+” label, which we are now using to identify intelligent electrified drive,” says Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars. “This also makes the GT Concept the product-development pioneer within the remit of our CASE Strategy.”

The performance hybrid system in the GT Concept combines a highly efficient V8 petrol engine with a powerful electric motor and a modular battery concept. The system offers a compelling electric range and, in its latest iteration, can generate an output of up to 600 kW (816 hp). The GT Concept dispatches the sprint from 0‑100 km/h in less than three seconds, putting it on par with a super sports car. “Our high-performance study provides a first glimpse of the third Mercedes-AMG vehicle to be developed entirely in-house. The new GT version carries the iconic AMG sports-car feel over to a four-seater model,” says Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development. The dynamic fastback also offers an extremely high level of everyday usability – courtesy of the large rear lid and the variable interior and luggage space. The four-door Coupé thus unites a high degree of functionality with the excellent performance of the AMG GT sports cars.

The show car is characterised by muscular proportions, large volumes and surface design that is both sensual and minimalist. The Panamericana grille with vertical fins painted red on their sides, the new graphic of the extremely slender main headlamps and the dominant form of the side air intakes in the front skirt are further developments of classic AMG GT design features, and an expression of sheer power. Ola Källenius: “Cars like this show that the next 50 years of AMG will be at least as exciting as the first 50.”

E-Class Cabriolet – the fifth member of an exceptionally diverse family

Around one year after its world premiere, the new generation of the E-Class is celebrating sales records. In February 2017, sales of both the Saloon and the Estate increased by more than 70 percent compared with the same month last year. Unveiling the new Cabriolet in Geneva, Mercedes-Benz is now presenting the fifth member of the E‑Class family, which has been completely renewed and expanded in the space of just one year.

“The new Cabriolet completes our E-Class model range, which offers greater depth and diversity than just about any vehicle family worldwide. With it, we are merging two amazing Mercedes-Benz success stories – that of the E-Class as a whole, which has been the heart of our brand for six decades now, and of our cabriolets, which are major contributors to the fascination of Mercedes-Benz,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales.

Key features of the design of the new E-Class Cabriolet are the long bonnet, the taut soft top and the muscular rear end. In keeping with its sporty look, it offers exceptional performance paired with outstanding comfort for four occupants. With its Widescreen Cockpit and state-of-the-art assistance systems, the open-top four-seater comes with the same technology as the Saloon – powerful engines and comfortable chassis guarantee a luxuriously sporty driving experience. Britta Seeger: “Our open-air E-Class is a fully-fledged four-seater; virtually no other cabriolet offers this much comfort.”

A star of the anniversary year – the AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50

The sports car and performance brand from Affalterbach is presenting two more world premieres in the shape of the new GT C Roadster Edition 50 and the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate. “ The GT C Roadster Edition 50 is one of the stars in our screenplay marking the 50th anniversary of the AMG brand. And one look at the key data shows that this is a real action story,” says Ola Källenius.

The new AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine. The maximum output is 410 kW (557 hp), while the open-top two-seater needs less than four seconds for the sprint from 0-100 km/h. The exceptionally well-equipped special edition is available worldwide as a limited run of 500 vehicles.

Superlative performance paired with usability – the new AMG E 63 Estate

In the new estate versions of the E 63 4MATIC+ (Fuel consumption combined: 9.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 206 g/km) and the E 63 S 4MATIC+, Mercedes-AMG combines its typical Driving Performance with the high usability and intelligence of the E-Class. The technology keeps the promise made by the highly individual, sporty design. Superlative performance is supplied by the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with up to 450 kW (612 hp) and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The new Estate’s 0-100 km/h acceleration of 3.5 seconds is best-in-class.

The everyday usability of the new AMG estate model also sets benchmarks in its segment – one of which is the luggage space of 640 to 1,820 litres, which is the largest of all the performance estates.

smart – two special models celebrate their world premiere

The world premiere of two smart special editions rounds off the Group’s appearance in Geneva. On show for the first time are the smart fortwo cabrio BRABUS edition #2 (Fuel consumption combined: 4.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 97 g/km) and the smart forfour crosstown edition (Fuel consumption combined: 4.3 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 99 g/km). The open-top BRABUS two-seater is launched as a limited run of 100 units and powered by a 66 kW (90 hp) three-cylinder turbocharged engine combined with the twinamic 6‑speed dual-clutch gearbox. On the smart forfour crosstown edition, which has the 66 kW (90 hp) engine and a five-speed manual gearbox, special trim elements give an underbody-protection look that pairs with distinctive sills for a sporty crossover feel.