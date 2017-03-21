Sci-Fi Novel Casts Organized Religion as Villain

Some science fiction has a love-hate relationship with religion, particularly Christianity. There are sci-fi books that are friendly towards the faith while others express hostility towards religious fanatics. “Forsaken: Searching for God’s Fingerprints” (iUniverse, 2011) is one of the books in the latter category.



The book, written by veteran journalist Richard D. Bangs, does not attack religion per se. What “Forsaken” has against organized religion is the way some fanatical leaders use religion to benefit themselves. In the book, a popular TV evangelist exerts influence over a space program, in which the protagonist, Jarrod McKinley, is part of. The evangelist uses the space program to funnel money from members of his influential church into his own pockets.



To what extent does the villain's power and influence spread over the space program that is designed to search for extra-terrestrial life? Will religion control space science in the future?



“Forsaken: Searching for God’s Fingerprints”

Written by Richard D. Bangs

Published by iUniverse

Published date: July 26, 2011

Paperback price: $18.95



About the Author



Richard D. Bangs was born in Havre, Montana, and raised on a farm fifteen miles from the Canadian border. He graduated from Inverness High School, attended Northern Montana College and earned a degree in Journalism from the University of Montana. He worked on newspapers for thirty years in Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Australia. He is the author of two science fiction novels, “Forsaken: Searching for God’s Fingerprints,” and “Forgiven: Finding a Path Home.” He is retired and lives in Littleton, Colorado, and spends his time working for non-profits, writing, and riding his bicycle.