Waylo Celebrates Launch with a Deal for Product Hunt

Waylo is the latest entrant in the highly competitive industry of Online Hotel Booking. Waylo’s launched today after months of beta testing the features that make up the framework of the Waylo experience.

Built from the ground up, Waylo uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a hyper intuitive Natural Language Processing (NLP) system to accurately understand user preferences. Designed to be simple to use, Waylo has removed many of the hurdles typically associated with the hotel booking experience.

Today, Waylo is officially going live out of beta with a massive launch on Product Hunt (a community of startup founders and evangelists). Waylo’s product launch includes exclusive deals for Product Hunt members, as a way of supporting the community that has supported them.

“The Product Hunt community has already provided valuable feedback that we will be able to bake into future versions of our product. Waylo owes a lot to the Product Hunt ecosystem and we are thankful for the opportunity to hold our official Launch on the site” said Angik Sarkar, Waylo’s Founder.

Waylo’s Product Hunt Launch is still ongoing. To Participate and access the Product Hunt Exclusive deals click here and join Product Hunt today!

About RoamAmore Inc:

RoamAmore Inc is the parent company of Waylo. Established in 2016 RoamAmore Inc was initiated with an express interest in travel industry. Waylo was built, based on the need in the industry to simplify the travel booking experience. Starting with hotel booking, Waylo has built a unique experience for users and developed a following around the ability for the Waylo engine to always find the lowest prices. Waylo and RoamAmore Inc are dedicated to providing the Travel Industry with solutions to the pain points that so many feel.

Visit us at http://thewaylo.com and our Facebook and Twitter pages.

