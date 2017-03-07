Dr. Meador Adds New Medical Mystery Book Applauded by Kirkus Reviews

There is not a detectable medical disease behind every symptom but there is a detectable cause if the physician and the patient look and listen carefully.

Dr. Clifton K. Meador, MD, whose works have been well-received by the toughest critic, Kirkus, well-rated on Goodreads and Amazon, shares his latest medical detective genre which was influenced by the late Berton Roueche’, of New Yorker fame.

His thirteenth book called, “Fascinomas - Fascinating Medical Mysteries” is about a collection of curious and bizarre cases based on his actual patients with their names changed. “Fascinomas” is medical slang for unusually interesting medical cases. In the book, Dr. Meador and his colleagues unravels how a paralyzed teen recovers overnight, a woman hears voices coming from her breast implants, a man returns to full health after he stops eating blue cheese, and more.

These true clinical experiences are written in an engaging and informative style. The real-life detectives find clues, chase against time and eventually lead to their marvellous discoveries.

With an average rating of 4.1 /5 out of more than 180 reviewers on Goodreads, Kirkus says, “Meador offers a pleasant set of anecdotes about puzzling symptoms and the work of the ‘physician detective’. “Moreover, it is “a quick, enjoyable book of health-related who- and whatdunits.”

His other book, “True Medical Detective Stories” is composed of nineteen mysterious, real-life medical cases. It has been earning positive feedback on Amazon and it has a wonderful, striking review from Kirkus – “The author’s suspenseful, Sherlock Homes-esque retelling of each case will keep the pages turning.”



Dr. Meador sets the tone of his books with authority and clarity, often with despair and humor yet factual unlike the Hollywood’s approach of oversimplifying the real clinical observations and difficulties. Those who love Dr. House TV series would find the books compelling and relatable at some point.



Dr. Meador and his colleagues explain all cases and simplify the medical jargons He says, “There is not a detectable medical disease behind every symptom but there is a detectable cause if the physician and the patient look and listen carefully.” He added, For patients with symptoms of unknown origin, “Ask yourself, what am I doing in my life that I should stop doing? Also, what am I not doing that I should be doing?” As for the medical professionals, he has a simple reminder, “Listen to your patients,” emphasizing that this is the simplest diagnostic tool.



Author’s Info:

Clifton Meador is a retired physician and professor of medicine emeritus at Vanderbilt Medical School with more than 50 years of experience. He is the author of 13 books. He has a fascination about the effects of mind on body, psychosomatic diseases, and Voodoo hexing. The books emphasize the importance of careful listening and engaging the patient in the search for causes of illness.



