For Ski and Beach Bums, a Collection of Short Stories They Would Love

What’s special about The Book of Dreams: Short Stories by Richard Malmros? First of all, it’s a one-of-a-kind collection of short stories inspired from the dreams the author had about his life in the mountain, by the sea, and elsewhere he lived for work and leisure. Second, these dreams make wonderful stories, which Malmros made sense of by injecting fiction. And third, ski and beach bums could relate to the lifestyle and challenges Malmros experienced for 11 years before he embarked on a 30-year corporate career.



Readers should remind themselves that Malmros’ short stories are part dreams and part fiction. Like everyone else who dream, Malmros did have unclear and incomplete dreams. Plus, he did not even keep a journal or any record of his dreams. So taking out what he learned from his career as a technical writer, he wrote what he could remember and put in fiction in the blanks.



Ski and beach bums who are into literature will recognize the important role those dreams have in Malmros’ short stories. Dreams have long inspired writers in their works of fiction. It does only not provide narrative ideas, emotions, and other inspirations for writing fiction but also help them finish their story. For Malmros, these dreams have done such a purpose.



Malmros does not need a film camera to record his dreams. What he need is writing skills and a creative imagination to write them down. The result is The Book of Dreams: Short Stories.



The Book of Dreams: Short Stories

Written by Richard Malmros

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: October 17, 2015

Paperback price: $10.95



About the author



Richard Malmros is a photographer and freelance writer, with articles published in Powder and Ski Racing magazines. His summer sport is tennis and his winter pastime is Masters alpine ski racing. This is his first work of fiction.