New Office 365 Groups Management Features and a Brand New Look for Sharegate

With Office 365 Groups gaining in importance and attention, we knew we had to keep up with the times and offer management features for Office 365. This will help administrators gain visibility on Users and Permissions within the groups, as well as allow them to gain valuable insights with the Reporting on that data.

Sharegate, the Office 365 & SharePoint management tool, known in information technology circles for its simplicity and user-friendliness, has completely redesigned their UI and introduces Office 365 Groups User management. This newest release also includes new features to ease task management.

With Microsoft constantly updating the way we collaborate with SharePoint and Office 365, it can get complicated to understand and manage Office 365 Groups. Sharegate’s newest release makes it easier by allowing administrators to add or remove members to their Office 365 Groups; directly from the software’s Explorer.

Along with the new features comes a brand new look for the tool. Sharegate now has a simplified and redesigned interface that makes navigation within the app, and running everyday tasks, much easier. Each redesign aims to take the management experience to the next level and permits users to get more out of each feature.

A task widget has was also added to the Explorer, so that administrators can now manage all their active tasks in one place, from anywhere in the app. This means that they can run multiple tasks at the same time and receive a notification when the task is complete. Every task is then available in the “All Tasks” section of the app. This new feature means that users won’t lose the results of a task unless it is manually deleted.

Simon De Baene, Sharegate CEO, had this to say about the latest release: “With Office 365 Groups gaining in importance and attention, we knew we had to keep up with the times and offer management features for Office 365. This will help administrators gain visibility on Users and Permissions within the groups, as well as allow them to gain valuable insights with the Reporting on that data.”

Learn more about the Sharegate 5.16 release.

About Sharegate

Sharegate helps thousands of IT professionals worldwide manage, migrate and secure their SharePoint & Office 365 environments. A product made with love by Montreal-based software development firm GSOFT, where we truly believe that simplicity and happiness are the keys to success! For more information: www.share-gate.com