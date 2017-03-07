Semtech Ships 20 Billionth Z-Pak™ Protection Device for Mobile Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, today announced the shipment of its 20 billionth Z-Pak™, a significant milestone for its Protection Products Group, which provides a range of high-performance transient voltage protection devices for some of the most innovative, next-generation electronics available.

Semtech’s Z-Pak is a leading solution for transient voltage suppression (TVS) protection in portable and consumer electronics. This high-performance protection device is housed in an ultra-small 0201 (0603 metric) package, making it versatile for safeguarding portable and consumer electronics from dangerous electrostatic discharge (ESD) and transient voltage threats. The combination of industry-leading ESD protection technology in an ultra-small footprint provides designers the flexibility of implementing leading-edge transient voltage protection without sacrificing board space. Exceeding the industry ESD standard test (IEC61000-4-2 level 4) for both air and contact ESD discharges, the device consumes a fraction of the board space required by TVS components with similar protection performance.

“For almost three decades, design engineers have relied upon Semtech’s leading protection technologies and highly-differentiated silicon to provide off-chip protection from ESD threats in their innovative, next-generation electronics,” said Mark Costello, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Protection Products Group. “This noteworthy milestone is a testament to the outstanding product quality and ingenuity our team has consistently produced over the years and why we believe our Z-Pak platform is a key component for next-generation mobile devices.”

Semtech Protection Products Group provides leading-edge transient voltage protection solutions for high-performance electronic interfaces, such as smart phones, LCD TVs, set-top boxes, tablets, computers, notebooks, base stations, routers, automobiles, and industrial instruments. Increasing port count and high-performance interfaces in next-generation electronics expand the need for transient voltage protection. Its innovative packaging technology has enabled Semtech to offer protection solutions that have industry-leading levels for capacitance, integration, footprint size and surge ratings, while offering superior manufacturability compared to traditional wafer level chip scale packages.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

