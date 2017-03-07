“Come out of your Box into the Unknown” - Yildiz Sethi

“We are all stuck in our boxes of knowledge and protocol. Blinkered from the myriad of possibilities around us by professional institutions, accepted knowledge and their limitations,” said Yildiz Sethi, Systemic Psychotherapist.



She says: “This is limiting growth, co operation, empathy and creativity. This is because institutions engender a strong sense of loyalty to their professions and the way they view the world. Our human need to be accepted and approved comes into play when we enter a profession. This leads to a splitting off of this part of our identity in developing a blinkered view and a need to stay safe within our chosen field.”



“Over time we become more isolated and rarefied in our views and increasingly resistant to alternative possibilities. Hence we have a world of professions so deeply embedded in their own narrow views, they are unwilling and even incapable of looking outside their boxes. Freedom of thought in professions is increasingly rare. Here we see the plight of the world, the conflict and the lack of empathy and harmony. “



“Knowledge has long been controlled by the dominating group. The medieval periods, by superstition and blind religiosity, to control inquiry and growth. The post enlightenment period (the age of reason) of scientific thinking and traditionally accepted areas of knowledge can be equally as unforgiving of areas that do not fit into notion of what is acceptable.”



“This has left a large gap where alternative thinking is finding its place. Where spirituality, alternative medicine and healing have created their own platform.”

“Einstein dared to think outside the box. Dared to go into the unknown before the science was available to verify his theories. Where would we be without such giants? There is a need for us to look outside our boxes. Dare to explore the unknown and find more common ground for knowledge, community and growth.”



