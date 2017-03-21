Texas Attorney’s Latest Thriller Casts Light on Dangers Faced by Judges

Louis E. McCarter’s fourth legal action thriller “The Judge” starts with Matthew Tucker, the protagonist, finding an envelope tucked under the windshield wiper of his car, containing a note bearing a death threat. It’s the first for Tucker, whose court handles a case involving a person arrested for sex trafficking, money laundering, and harbouring illegal immigrants. He is to preside over a bail hearing, but despite the note, there’s no way he’ll grant bail to the accused.



Fans of legal and action thrillers will surely reflect over that part of the novel. Violence against judges, prosecutors, and district attorneys is on the rise, especially in Mexico, where local judges admit to feeling intimidated by criminal groups. Just last year, a federal judge was killed while jogging. He happened to preside over more than one potentially dangerous case yet he received no protection. He’s the sixth federal judge murdered over the last 16 years in Mexico. And in Texas, a federal judge was assassinated in his front yard and a state court judge and his wife murdered on a Sunday morning getting ready for church.



For denying bail to a dangerous defendant, Tucker does his part for society: protecting them from felons. However, it is no secret that political correctness has driven many governments to lower sentences for felons and also forced courts to hand out soft jail terms to potentially dangerous individuals.



But readers need to leave that matter to the powers in government. They should keep reading “The Judge,” where Lucy, daughter of Tucker’s live-in housekeeper, got victimized by a sex slavery ring that operates near the border. Tucker travels to Mexico to rescue Lucy with the help of Carmen Reyes, a fellow district judge.



To know what drives Tucker to risk his life just to save his housekeeper’s daughter, readers will have to buy their copy of “The Judge.”



“The Judge”

Written by Louis E. McCarter

Published by iUniverse

Published date: January 22, 2016

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author



Houston, Texas attorney Louis E. McCarter’s experience as a trial lawyer brings credence to the story and its courtroom scenes. Louie lives in Houston with his wife Janet and golden retriever Maggie. They have two adult children, and Louie is the author of three previous novels, “Pursuit,” “Saigon Tea,” and “Vendetta.”