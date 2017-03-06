California Asbestos and Industrial Hygiene Sampling Workshop Visits Anaheim, CA in May 2017

LA Testing and its parent company, EMSL Analytical, Inc., will be hosting an Emerging Asbestos Issues and Industrial Hygiene Sampling Workshop on Wednesday, May 10th in Anaheim, California. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the workshop that will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This one-day course will be divided into two sections. Ed Cahill, Vice President of EMSL’s Asbestos Division, will discuss the following asbestos topics in the morning:

Gravimetric Reduction on Problem Matrix Samples

Compositing Samples for PLM analysis

Asbestos in Settled Dust (ASTM 5755 and ASTM 6480)

Asbestos, Erionite and Other Fibers in Soil (Problems and Solutions)

Asbestos in Water

In the afternoon, Mike Menz, CIH, EMSL’s Environmental, Health and Safety Manager, will cover the following industrial hygiene sampling topics:

Traditional IH Sampling – Sorbent Tubes, Passive Badges, Inorganic Acids, Particulate

Silica Sampling and Analysis

PCB Sampling and Analysis

TO-15 Sampling and Analysis

EMSL Industrial Hygiene Services Overview

“With over 30 years of experience in the environmental testing industry, both LA Testing and EMSL’s training events help industry professionals stay up-to-date on current testing and analysis methods,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This workshop is also American Board of Industrial Hygiene (ABIH) compliant for attendees seeking continuing credits.”

The Emerging Asbestos Issues and Industrial Hygiene Sampling Workshop costs $199 per attendee. LA Testing and EMSL are offering a discounted rate of $149 for attendees who register up until Thursday, March 30th. The workshop will be held at the Anaheim Marriot located at 700 West Convention Way.

For more information on the Emerging Asbestos Issues and Industrial Hygiene Sampling Workshop, please click here. To register, please contact Jennifer Mazonas at (843) 737-6955 or register online by clicking here. To download a flyer detailing the course, please click here.

