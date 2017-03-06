EPA Cleanup Underway After Asbestos from Old Mill Causes Contamination in Homes

In February, homes located around a former asbestos plant in Charlotte, North Carolina were recently tested by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for asbestos exposure. Natives from the area disclosed that asbestos was once routinely spread on driveways and yards of the neighborhood homes near the plant, which led to the testing. Approximately 23 of the 75 properties tested reportedly contained high enough levels of asbestos to warrant removal.

The term asbestos refers to six regulated, naturally-occurring fibrous silicate minerals: Chrysotile, Amosite, Crocidolite, Anthophyllite, Tremolite and Actinolite. Asbestos was once very common in products ranging from construction materials, floor tiles, insulation and more. Its durability and flame-retardant properties made it popular up until the 1970s, after which its use has steadily declined due to its adverse health effects including asbestosis, mesothelioma and lung cancer.

“When disturbed, asbestos has the potential to release fibers into the air,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “These fibers are so small that they are usually invisible to the naked eye and can remain airborne for extended periods of time. As a result, it’s important to test for asbestos and possible asbestos-containing materials that were used prior to the ban. EMSL provides asbestos analysis of air, water, bulk, soil and dust samples. The laboratory also supplies easy-to-use asbestos test kits as well as sampling and monitoring equipment.”

As the nation’s leading asbestos testing laboratory, EMSL’s network of laboratories provide quality analytical services since 1981. EMSL offers a wide range of indoor air quality and materials testing services for asbestos, lead, PCBs and other potentially dangerous materials. To learn more about indoor air quality, environmental and occupational services and testing equipment, please visit www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.