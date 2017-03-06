Bosch Security Systems drives forward its video security business together with Sony

After the official approval of the antitrust authorities, the business partnership of Bosch Security Systems and Sony Corporation in the field of video security solutions became effective by February 1, 2017 – except for in China where the partnership will start on April 1, 2017. Both companies will now focus on strengthening their collaboration that was first announced in November 2016.

The partnership entails both a sales and marketing cooperation as well as a technical collaboration. As part of the sales and marketing partnership, Sony’s video security sales and marketing associates joined a newly formed dedicated team within the Bosch Security System organization. Sony`s video security customers, in all markets except Japan, will be served and supported by this sales and marketing team. “We are happy to welcome these experienced colleagues in our organization and are convinced we will further grow the business with Sony’s products by providing excellent support and service to our customers”, says Michael Hirsch, Vice President for Sales and Marketing of the Sony Security Business within Bosch. “We are delighted that Sony’s video security customers are now being supported by Bosch Security Systems. We are moving forward with this partnership which will feature jointly developed products that fully leverage our industry-leading expertise in video image quality and performance”, adds Toru Katsumoto, Deputy President of Imaging Products and Solutions Sector, President of Professional Products Group, Sony Corporation.

Regarding the technical cooperation, both companies are aiming to set new standards with regard to high resolution video imaging, combined with excellent light sensitivity, complemented by Bosch’s expertise in built-in video analytics and latest bitrate management techniques. In March 2017, Sony will launch eight new Full-HD (1080p) video security cameras within its sixth generation (G6) range of network cameras, meeting the ever-increasing demand for greater image clarity within the video security market. New G6 cameras’ high sensitivity capabilities ensure that the color integrity of images is maintained even in extreme lowlight situations. At the same time, Bosch is updating its portfolio concerning video analytics and bitrate management. Starting as of May 2017, all network cameras from the IP 4000 series will be equipped with built-in video analytics as a standard as well as latest bitrate management techniques combined with H.265 video encoding, reducing bitrate by up to 80 percent. Both Sony’s and Bosch’s innovations will be presented at the ISC West 2017 (April 5-7) in Las Vegas, USA.

The first jointly developed products are expected to be launched in 2018. “We are looking forward to delivering best-in-class video security solutions to our customers for both existing and new market segments”, says Gert van Iperen, President of Bosch Security Systems.

The Bosch division Security Systems is a leading global supplier of security, safety, and communications products and systems. In selected countries Bosch offers solutions and services for building security, energy efficiency and building automation. About 9,000 associates generated sales of roughly 1.8 billion euros in 2016. Protecting lives, buildings and assets is the major aim. The product portfolio includes video surveillance, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. Professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound and music complete the range. Bosch Security Systems develops and manufactures in its own plants in Europe, Americas and Asia.

Additional information is available online at www.boschsecurity.com

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 390,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2016). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 73.1 billion euros in 2016. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected industry. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life, and to improve quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 450 subsidiaries and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 120 locations across the globe, Bosch employs 59,000 associates in research and development.

Further information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.