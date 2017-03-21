For Former Agnostic, It Takes Travel Experiences to Prompt A Return To Faith

The story of Mary Riem, a former agnostic, should inspire non-believers to embark on their own spiritual journey and encourage all of those who profess a faith in Christ.

The creeping agnosticism of her home state pushed her to leave the Christian faith. Her supernatural encounters while abroad caused a change of heart.

Mary Riem renounced Christianity during her early adulthood. Like everyone before her who had abandoned the faith, she thought the teachings of the religion were unreasonable and that the Bible was full of contradictions and myth. Her venture into disbelief was a long one.

Riem eventually returned to the teachings of her childhood and professed a faith in Christ after weathering despair and depression. She details her return journey to faith in her inspirational memoir “Journey to Peace: My Life of Adventure, Despair, and Coming to Faith” (iUniverse, 2014). Riem’s journey is an interesting one as it involves travels to other countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and India.

While working in Saudi Arabia she embarked on a spiritual quest after a miraculous healing. She began reading religious literature and investigating the foundational basis of various belief systems. Bewildered by the many religious claims to truth, she prayed for guidance and wisdom so she could make an informed decision. After leaving her job in the Middle East she had a remarkable experience when visiting a cave church in Cappadocia, Turkey. She became motivated to evaluate the foundational beliefs for the Christian faith and to seek God’s presence though worship with others. Her eventual commitment to have a relationship with Jesus Christ was just the beginning of more adventure.

Travel to Calcutta, India was life impacting. There Riem was given the opportunity to volunteer for the organization of the late Mother Teresa, whom the now new believer admired for her wholehearted devotion to God and love for the poor. This experience inspired Riem to love others in a selfless way and more importantly, to continue to experience God through prayer and Bible studies and to use her abilities to honor him.

Let Riem’s story inspire you to start your own journey to Christ. Get your own copy of “Journey to Peace My Life of Adventure, Despair, and Coming to Faith,” which recently appeared at the 2017 London Book Fair New Title Showcase, held last March 14-16, 2017.

“Journey to Peace: My Life of Adventure, Despair, and Coming to Faith”

Written by Mary Riem

Published by iUniverse

Published date: December 19, 2014

Paperback price: $9.95



About the Author



Mary Riem earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Seattle Pacific University. She has lived and worked overseas and travelled extensively. Riem has a passion for Christian ministry, is an avid windsurfer and enjoys photography. She is a registered nurse and lives in Seattle, Washington.

