EMLab P&K Receives Accreditation from New York State for Legionella Water Testing

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, announces that its New Jersey laboratory is accredited by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Environmental Laboratory Approval Program (ELAP) and is certified for Legionella water testing (NY Lab ID # 12049). The New Jersey laboratory’s NYSDOH ELAP accreditation demonstrates it can perform high quality water testing for presence of bacterial pathogens to support the state’s Legionella testing needs.



New York enacted regulations requiring that cooling towers be registered, inspected and tested for Legionella. In addition, the regulations require all general hospitals and residential health care facilities to perform Legionella culture sampling and analysis of their drinking water systems. In addition to the accredited Legionella culture testing, EMLab P&K offers Legionella PCR services with fast turnaround times to support Legionella testing needs during outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease.



"We are excited to receive the NYSDOH ELAP accreditation to support New York’s Legionella water testing needs,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients throughout New York and the Northeast can depend on EMLab P&K as their reliable full service lab. We are proud to be an established laboratory offering a wide range of analyses including Legionella to help environmental professionals who serve communities throughout New York.”



EMLab P&K’s New Jersey lab is also a member of the CDC ELITE proficiency testing program and certified as proficient for Legionella water testing. The lab provides a full range of analyses including mold, Legionella, bacteria, asbestos, USP 797, and more. The New Jersey lab is located at: 3000 Lincoln Drive East, Suite A, Marlton, NJ 08053. For more information about the New Jersey lab’s testing services, please contact Kim Thomas, Regional Account Manager.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.