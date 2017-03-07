Pots of Gold are Hiding St Patricks Casino Bonuses at South Africa’s Thunderbolt Casino

"Isn’t it funny how many South Africans turn Irish every March!" chuckled Alisa, the Casino Manager at Thunderbolt. "St Patrick’s Day is a lot of fun – at Thunderbolt it’s also a lot of prizes!"

South Africa’s Thunderbolt Casino is hosting a magical treasure hunt this St Patrick’s Day. Pots of gold at the end of the rainbow are hiding bonus prizes including a free R2000 no deposit bonus.

There are six pots of gold on Thunderbolt’s St Patrick’s Day page (http://www.thunderboltcasino.com/st-patrick-s-day). Players move a leprechaun to any pot and click on it to find out whether or not it conceals a prize. The first pot, for example, hides an up to R3000 casino bonus and 30 free spins on the Lucky 6 slot game.

Every other day until March 17th another pot will reveal a bonus prize. Players that redeem each bonus prize in the order they’re found can claim the final Gold Pot prize: a free R2000 no deposit bonus.

“Isn’t it funny how many South Africans turn Irish every March!” chuckled Alisa, the Casino Manager at Thunderbolt. “St Patrick’s Day is a lot of fun – at Thunderbolt it’s also a lot of prizes!”

Thunderbolt Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming including the magical leprechaun-themed Lucky 6 slot. Lucky 6 is a 6-reel game from RTG. Four or more Scatter symbols (L, U, C, K, Y AND 6) can trigger up to 25 free spins. Getting them in order and on one line can add extra grouped wilds, turn Pot of Gold symbols wild, and multiply prizes up to 5X.

At South Africa’s Thunderbolt Casino, all games are played in Rands and customer service is available in both English and Afrikaans.



Watch a video of this online casino news on YouTube