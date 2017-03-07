Is Christianity Freedom? Former Believer Thinks Otherwise

Ignorance is bliss but a little bit of knowledge is a dangerous thing, especially when it concerns religion. Surrender of Sovereignty is not for the open-minded and those whose faith is weak.

Dentist Kirby Clendenon was raised as a Seventh-day Adventist. Later in life, he joined a charismatic Christian church. Having attended two denominations that have different teachings, Clendenon wondered how they could ever differ if they both claim the Bible as the foundation of their faith. As he investigated the matter, he began to realize that religion is a shackle and submitting oneself to a theistic God is unhealthy and dangerous.

Clendenon is no atheist, as he claims. He only wants to present a critical investigation of his former Christianity. “Surrender of Sovereignty” presents a potential scandal for Christian fundamentalists and apologists but a wonderful and intriguing read for people who contemplate leaving church but unsure how to do so.

“Surrender of Sovereignty: How man contrived religion and subordinated himself to it”

Written by Kirby Clendenon

Published by Wheatmark

Published date: August 4, 2010

Paperback price: $15.95



About the Author

Kirby Clendenon is a practicing dentist in Caldwell, Idaho. He is married to Judy (Battin) Clendenon, and they have two sons, Zachary and Jacob. He enjoys practicing Dentistry and has done so for forty-three years. He has a unique view of religion because he was a Seventh-day Adventist until he was forty-five years old. He then changed religion and began attending a charismatic Word of Faith church for the next eight years. These two experiences for him were as different as night and day. And yet, both churches claimed to believe the same Bible. Having become friends with members of both of these religious faiths, he became conflicted about why such different views and beliefs could come from the same scriptural authority. With a deep interest in history and motivated to get to the heart of this unsatisfying dilemma, they set out to discover their own truth. Concluding that the Bible is not the infallible “Word of God”, Kirby and Judy eventually left Christianity altogether.