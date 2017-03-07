Young Heroes Campaign Leads Change in Communities

The Helen Doron Educational Group’s new campaign, Young Heroes, encourages children to work together for the betterment of their communities. Young Heroes will inspire children everywhere to unleash their inner hero and find out just how powerful they really are.

“A hero is anyone who uses his or her abilities to make life better for others. Everyone, small or tall, has the potential to become a hero,” says Helen Doron, founder and CEO. “We’re inviting children everywhere to join us and make a difference in their communities, by becoming part of the international Young Heroes Campaign, scheduled for launch on April 3rd. Encouraging children to become better world citizens has always been a key part of our values. We go beyond teaching English — we emphasize important values such as caring for our fellow man, all animals and wildlife and the world around us.”



“The Young Heroes campaign emphasizes that being a hero doesn’t require superpowers or even special skills. It’s about children working together as a team to improve the lives of the people and animals around them,” says Doron. “It aims to show children everywhere that they can bring about change in their communities. Small changes really can make a lasting difference.”



Join the Young Heroes campaign and empower children at your school, community centre or club to discover their inner hero and bring about change in their communities. For more information, visit www.helendoron.com/youngheroes



Breaking New Boundaries in Children’s Education

Founded in 1985 to teach children English as a Foreign Language, the Helen Doron Educational Group has more than 900 learning centres and kindergartens in 35 countries worldwide. Helen Doron’s innovative and proven methodology is the creative inspiration behind the company’s flagship franchise, Helen Doron English, along with Helen Doron Kindergartens, MathRiders, and Ready Steady Move! To date, the Group has taught more than two million children to speak English, master maths, experience nature, and learn through movement. The Group seeks franchisees and business partners to expand its rich educational content and continue breaking new boundaries in children’s education. For more information, see www.helendorongroup.com.





