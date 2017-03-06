New York Building Science Consultants Identify Indoor Pollutants that Impact People with COPD

According to a Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey conducted in 2011, 5.9% of residents in New York had been told they have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) by a health care professional. That year, the percentage equated to over 1.15 million residents of the state being afflicted by a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems.



COPD includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and in some cases asthma. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute has reported that COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States, claiming more than 120,000 American lives each year. More than 12 million have been diagnosed with the condition, but another 12 million more likely have COPD and don’t know it.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states tobacco smoke is a key factor in the development and progression of COPD. However, exposure to airborne pollutants in the home and workplace, genetic factors, and respiratory infections also play a role.



“It is well known that there are a number of common indoor pollutants and allergens that can aggravate COPD conditions for those suffering from the condition,” said Michael Berrevoets, President, VOETS, LLC. “Elevated indoor levels of everything from mold, dust mites, and pet dander to volatile organic compounds from fragrances, cleaning chemicals, paints, and industrial processes can make matters worse. At VOETS, our building science and indoor environmental quality experts offer air testing and monitoring services for these and other respiratory irritants that cause health concerns. If an issue is discovered, changes can then be implemented to eliminate or mitigate the exposure risk.”



To learn more about VOETS and their indoor air quality, environmental, occupational, health, and safety testing and consulting services, please visit www.VOETS.nyc, email michael@VOETS.nyc , or call (212) 860-7450.



About Verification, Operations, and Environmental Testing Services (VOETS, LLC)

VOETS, LLC began operations in 2016 with some of the most seasoned professional indoor environmental quality consultants in the nation. They bring a proven track record of identifying and resolving a wide range of building science, industrial hygiene, and construction health and safety issues. VOETS offers environmental compliance, indoor air quality, mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, Legionella, environmental site assessments (ESAs), training, and industrial hygiene consulting services. The company specializes in field investigations and assessments of commercial, institutional, healthcare, and residential buildings throughout New York City and the tri-state area.

