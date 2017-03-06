Google Becomes Club Member of Linaro

Linaro Ltd, the open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the ARM® ecosystem, today announced that Google Inc. has joined Linaro as a Club member.

Google’s membership of Linaro demonstrates its strong support for open source collaboration, which it plans to leverage working together with Linaro and its member companies. Google develops Android to run on multiple architectures and the Linaro engagement is in particular aimed at collaboration with ARM based system-on-chip (SoC) partners. Android Open Source Project (AOSP) has been a key part of Linaro’s work since its founding in 2010, and Linaro’s AOSP contributions have now spanned 24 kernel versions from Linux kernel 2.6.36 in Android Honeycomb (3.0) to Linux 4.10 today.

“Google joining as a Club Member is a significant milestone for Linaro”, said George Grey, Linaro CEO. “We look forward to working with Google, our ARM based SoC partner members and handset vendors on collaborative engineering in the AOSP to accelerate the delivery of new features to the mobile marketplace”.

Linaro now has over 35 member companies working together to accelerate open source software development. As the range and capabilities of SoCs have grown exponentially, the benefits to be gained from collaboration on common open source software across the industry increase. Linaro’s goals are to enable more rapid innovation in the industry through using shared resources to engineer common software elements, enabling each member to focus more of their own resources on product differentiation.

About Google and Linux

Google has a proven track record in the Linux and the Open Source Community. It is one of the top 10 contributors to the Linux Kernel today, and employs many kernel developers and open source leaders to work directly on Linux and associated open source projects. As well as code contribution, the company sponsors many open source and Linux-related events, partly through its membership of the Linux Foundation. Google also runs an extensive range of programs that encourage students to get involved with open source.

About Linaro

Linaro is leading collaboration on open source development in the ARM ecosystem. The company has over 300 engineers working on consolidating and optimizing open source software for the ARM architecture, including developer tools, the Linux kernel, ARM power management, and other software infrastructure. Linaro is distribution neutral: it wants to provide the best software foundations to everyone by working upstream, and to reduce non-differentiating and costly low level fragmentation. The effectiveness of the Linaro approach has been demonstrated by Linaro’s growing membership, and by Linaro consistently being listed as one of the top five company contributors, worldwide, to Linux kernels since 3.10.

To ensure commercial quality software, Linaro’s work includes comprehensive test and validation on member hardware platforms. The full scope of Linaro engineering work is open to all online. To find out more, please visit http://www.linaro.org and http://www.96Boards.org.