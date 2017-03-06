HXT Semiconductor Joins Linaro to Accelerate Advanced Server Development on ARM

Linaro Limited, the open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the ARM® ecosystem, today announced that Guizhou Huaxintong Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd (HXT Semiconductor) has joined Linaro as a member of the Linaro Enterprise Group (LEG).

“We’re very pleased to welcome HXT Semiconductor as a LEG member and we look forward to helping them accelerate the deployment of ARM based server solutions into China’s cloud computing and data center industries,” said George Grey, Linaro CEO. “Linaro and ARM are leading the effective collaboration of worldwide leaders in the ARM ecosystem across time-zone, cultural and language barriers. We will work with HXT Semiconductor and the enterprise distribution, other system-on-chip (SoC), and data center equipment vendors in LEG, on software that ensures interoperability, innovation and choice for ARM-based data center class products for all markets.”

HXT Semiconductor is a joint venture between China’s Guizhou province and Qualcomm. The venture is registered in Guizhou province, the first region to build an industrial cluster for big data development in China. The area is already home to a data center cluster of more than 2.5 million servers for companies including China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

“We decided to license the ARM architecture because it is ideal for Internet services and big data processing in the data center,” said Dr. Kai Wang, CEO of HXT Semiconductor. “We have now joined Linaro to work together with other members of the ARM-based server ecosystem on common software engineering challenges so that we can focus our own internal resources on product differentiation in the Chinese chip market. As a natural extension, designed and highly optimized from ARM architecture, HXT server SoC will accelerate advanced server chipset technologies in the rapidly expanding Chinese server market in areas such as Datacenter, Cloud, HPC and Storage.”

LEG was established in November 2012 as the first vertical segment group within Linaro. The group was formed to accelerate ARM server ecosystem development and it extended the list of Linaro members beyond ARM silicon vendors to Server OEM’s and commercial Linux providers. LEG now has 12 member companies and over 50 engineers. As the range and capabilities of SoCs have grown, the benefits to be gained from collaboration on common open source software across the industry increase. Linaro’s goals are to enable more rapid innovation in the industry through using shared resources to engineer common software elements, enabling each member to focus more of their own resources on product differentiation.

About Guizhou Huaxintong Semiconductor Technologies Co., Ltd. (HXT Semiconductor)

Guizhou Huaxintong Semiconductor Technologies Co., Ltd is a joint venture between the People’s Government of Guizhou Province and Qualcomm, registered at Gui’An New Area, Guizhou Province, with operations and R&D center in Beijing and Shanghai. HXT Semiconductor specializes in designing, developing, and selling sophisticated server chips that will fulfill the needs of enterprises in China. Its establishment will contribute to the growth of China’s IC industry and improve the design and development capacities of China’s chips industry. In this way it will help China to achieve the dream of strong chips. To learn more, please visit: http://www.hxt-semitech.com/.

About Linaro

Linaro is leading collaboration on open source development in the ARM ecosystem. The company is headquartered in the UK with over 300 engineers working in 26 countries on consolidating and optimizing open source software for the ARM architecture, including developer tools, the Linux kernel, ARM power management, and other software infrastructure. Linaro is distribution neutral: it wants to provide the best software foundations to everyone by working upstream, and to reduce non-differentiating and costly low level fragmentation. The effectiveness of the Linaro approach has been demonstrated by Linaro’s growing membership, and by Linaro consistently being listed as one of the top five company contributors, worldwide, to Linux kernels since 3.10.

To ensure commercial quality software, Linaro’s work includes comprehensive test and validation on member hardware platforms. The full scope of Linaro engineering work is open to all online. To find out more, please visit http://www.linaro.org and http://www.96Boards.org.