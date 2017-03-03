Former Priest Hails Women of Empowerment in the Church

Author Finbarr M. Corr has released his book, Bless Me, Mother: How Church Leaders Fail Women, which reveals women’s significant role and their current position in the church. The book seeks to inform the readers of the works that women of the church, whom the church has granted little to no power, Corr says, have contributed to the spiritual community.



“While the sacred scriptures indicate that [m]en and [w]omen are equal in the eyes of God, many Christian religions, including Catholicism, do not treat women as equal to men,” Dr. Corr observes. He notes that women should be entitled to become the solution to the pressing issues of shortage of clergy and effective leadership in Christian communities.



“For a book with this title – Bless Me, Mother: How Church Leaders Fail Women, it was brilliant of its author, Doctor Finbarr Corr, to have selected a lovely fresco from an Italian Basilica, likely in Rome… specifically because it highlights the equal honor given to women in early Christianity. In that sense, it depicts the ideal from which church leaders have strayed, and for which he argues passionately, in this highly-researched book,” says Elaine McGillicuddy, Amazon reader.



Bless Me, Mother: How Church Leaders Fail Women is already available in selected online bookstores.





Bless Me, Mother: How Church Leaders Fail Women

Written by Finbarr M. Corr, EdD

About the Author



Finbarr M. Corr, EdD, was born in County Cavan, Ireland. He was a student at St. Patrick’s College Cavan and a seminarian at St. Patrick’s College Carlow. He served as a priest for twenty-eight years in New Jersey. In 1988, he resigned the priesthood and got married to Laurie Hutton. He created a counseling program called Partners in Change Inc. to provide counseling services for individuals, couples, and families. He served as therapist for priests and religious women in New Jersey for twenty years.

