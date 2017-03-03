ACCESS’ NetFront™ Browser NX Selected by Nintendo For Its Latest Nintendo Switch Game Console

ACCESS CO., LTD a global provider of advanced software technologies to the mobile, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT) and digital TV markets, today announced that its NetFront™ Browser NX has been selected by Nintendo for the new Nintendo Switch™ game console. The Nintendo Switch launches in Japan, the United States, Canada, major European countries, Australia, Hong Kong and other countries on March 3, 2017.

NetFront Browser NX is a WebKit-based browser component that features ultra-low levels of memory usage, enabled by ACCESS’ unique technology that improves memory usage efficiency and ensures powerful rendering on a variety of devices and operating systems. The browser supports the latest Web technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, Gamepad API, WebP, WebSocket, HTTP Cache. In addition, using proprietary expansion spatial navigation technology, it enables smooth movement controlled by the arrow keys, maximises the usability of directional keypads on game controllers and more. NetFront Browser NX is deployed in a wide variety of devices including Nintendo game consoles, TVs, and in-vehicle infotainment systems (IVI) that are shipped globally.

The NetFront™ Browser series developed and provided by ACCESS is used in models of Nintendo 3DS™, Nintendo 3DS XL, Wii U™, Nintendo 2DS™, New Nintendo 3DS, and New Nintendo 3DS XL released since 2011. The Nintendo Switch is the seventh model to use the ACCESS NetFront Browser series.

The key features of NetFront Browser NX include:

Platform agnostic

Unique technology that ensures both efficient memory usage and system stability

World leading enhanced HTML5 support

Flexible customization of the user interface[nbsp][nbsp] [nbsp]

Supported operating systems: Linux (Qt/Embedded, GTK+, etc.) and others

Compatibility: Game consoles, TVs, set-top-boxes, IVI, smartphones, tablets, multifunction printers and others

For information about NetFront Browser NX’s other advanced features, please visit: https://gl.access-company.com/products/browser/netfrontbrowsernx-2/

On Nintendo Switch, NetFront Browser NX is used as cooperation function with Nintendo Account, Nintendo eShop, upload of screen photos on SNS and more. For information on the features and specifications supported by the Nintendo Switch game console, please refer to the official information provided by Nintendo.

About ACCESS

Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index, 4813) has provided advanced IT solutions centered around mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by over 300 telecommunication equipment manufacturers. Utilizing its network virtualization technology skills and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialization of Internet of Things (IoT) and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company operates subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com.

© 2017 ACCESS CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

ACCESS, the ACCESS logo, and NetFront are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 2DS, Wii U and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.[nbsp][nbsp]All other trademarks, logos and trade names mentioned in the document are the property of their respective owners.