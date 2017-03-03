Bombardier Wins Contract to Provide 70 FLEXITY Trams to Zurich

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and Zurich Public Transport (VBZ) signed a contract for the delivery of 70 seven-part BOMBARDIER FLEXITY low floor trams with an option for another 70 vehicles on March 2, 2017. The base price for the vehicles ordered is valued at approximately 300 million Swiss Francs (281 million euro, $296 million US). The first vehicles will be delivered at the end of 2019.

Zurich’s new trams are based on the proven FLEXITY platform that has been customized to integrate seamlessly into the Zurich city landscape. It meets the highest standards for safety, environmental friendliness and energy consumption, while its advanced design reduces noise and vibration. It also offers barrier-free access to passengers with limited mobility.

Dr. Guido Schoch, Director of Zurich Public Transport, said, “All of the FLEXITY components have been intelligently integrated and reflect the latest technological developments to reduce overall operating costs. Likewise, our passengers will also benefit greatly from the exceptional safety and ergonomics that these modern trams offer.”

Stéphane Wettstein, Managing Director, Bombardier Transportation (Switzerland) AG is pleased, “VBZ has opted for an innovative and highly-developed product. This decision strengthens a decades-old partnership, which will also serve all passengers in Zurich.”

Robust and easy to service, the FLEXITY has a modular design that reduces overall lifecycle costs by making it easy to clean and maintain. Inside, the tram’s open design improves passenger flow, which in turn increases capacity by around 20 percent and lowers price-per-rider costs in comparison to vehicles currently in use.

To date, over 1,600 FLEXITY 100% low-floor trams have been sold worldwide with around 5,000 Bombardier trams and light rail vehicles operating, or on order, across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America.

Bombardier is one of Switzerland’s largest rail transport suppliers with a headquarters in Zurich, a plant in Villeneuve (VD) and service support centre in Oberwil (BL). Bombardier’s FLEXITY trams are already in service in Basel and Bombardier Switzerland has supplied various multiple units, railway carriages, locomotives and trams to operators on the Swiss market and provides comprehensive service to these customer fleets for the duration of their life cycle.

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

