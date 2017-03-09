Fujifilm and alfa CTP Team-up to Deliver a Powerful Combination of CTP and Printing Plate Technology for Newspapers

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division announces a relationship with alfa CTP Systems Inc., inspired by a collective desire for more efficient and environmentally safe options to produce high quality offset printing plates for newspaper printers throughout the Americas.



Fujifilm and alfa CTP have agreed to a sales and support cooperation, combining Fujifilm plate technology, such as Fujifilm’s Superia Ecomaxx-T, a true no-process thermal plate, with alfa CTP’s range of Accelero thermal Computer to Plate machines.



“By bringing our product lines together, we can offer our customers best-in-class technologies that enable them to dramatically improve their operations,” said Lane Palmer, VP Corporate Accounts - Newspapers, FUJIFILM North America, Graphic Systems Division.



For those transitioning from a traditional ‘wet’ violet, UV or thermal process, the Fujifilm no process plate and alfa CTP eliminate the need for plate processors and all of the attendant costs of ownership, operation, and maintenance. The result is a clean, dry, high quality plate with no processor to clean, and no chemistry to handle or dispose.



An Accelero plate setter is installed at Fujifilm’s Chicago Technology Center, to showcase this innovation during hands-on demonstrations. Sample plates will be available to customers within the newspaper industry to trial and see first-hand the benefits of this technology.



To find out how Fujifilm Graphic Systems Division can help your business meet future challenges, improve quality and reduce costs, please visit: www.FujifilmUSA.com.



To learn more about alfa CTP Systems, Inc., please visit: http://www.alfactp.com.

About FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division



For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is based in Valhalla, New York, and is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of fourteen directly owned subsidiary companies in the U.S. and Canada, and two in Latin America: Brazil and Colombia. The company manufactures, markets and provides service for a broad spectrum of industries including photographic, medical imaging and informatics, pharmaceutical and other life science industries. Industrial segments include data storage, electronic materials, chemical, and graphic arts products and services. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com



CONTACT:

William Rongey

Fujifilm

630.259.7286

wrongey@fujifilm.com

