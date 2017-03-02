Brenda Martin Releases “The Alphabet Learned Quickly and Easily” in Updated Version

Martin’s book uses creative multi-sensory approaches to increase the long-term memory of alphabet letters that become part of an object that begins with the letter’s sound. The colorful, unique, and engaging pictures increase the visual memory of learners from age 3, Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) to 2nd grade, special Ed students of all ages, English as a second language students around the world (ESL), all ages of people with dyslexia, and/or learning disabilities. This book enables them to remember the differences in letters and directionality of similar-looking letters like b and d, p and q, M and W. They can visualize letters because of fun, unusual pictures connecting the letter to an object that begins with that letter in a short story.



The phonetic sounds of the letters are focused on in the book and the visualization approach aims to develop the learner’s foundations for reading successfully. This book could be a supplement to any reading program.



Brenda Martin hopes that she can impart these strategies for all students, the teachers, parents, educators, and struggling readers to benefit as well. These methods work for any students, not just beginning readers, or learning challenged students. The methods can accelerate learning for anyone.



The current new version (copyright date of 2016) is newly edited which offers additional features.



Brenda Martin, author

“The Alphabet Learned Quickly and Easily”

Order this book at: www.brendamartinabcbook.com from LitFire Publishing 1-800-511-9787





Author’s Info:



Brenda Martin came up with the idea of the book while trying to teach the alphabet to a kindergarten boy who had difficulties with learning. She continued using her techniques with other learning-challenged students too, and she saw marked, consistent improvement.



Over time, Martin honed her teaching techniques into the methods described in this book. Association memory triggered comprehension for concepts so well that students seemed to finally have a “light bulb on” experience to store information into their long-term memory for easier retrieval.



Martin spent her career teaching students dealing with different levels of learning problems using creative and effective methods. The front of the book has a 6-page manual. Get a soft cover book for $14.99 or an e-Book version for $3.99. www.brendamartinabcbook.com 1-800-511-9787 LitFire Publishing

