Political Thriller Takes Readers on Adventurous Ride
Loyalty, courage amidst war, faith and honor- these equate the survivor’s final choice: death or life.
“Of the many dangers confronting a civilized society and its guardians, there always exists a moral imperative which exacts its own price against the antagonists.”
Renaissance man, James Clayton Welch, has published a new political thriller called, “The Pursuer” that takes readers to the edge of their seats.
Michael Kintner, the protagonist, is running for his life after the tragic bombing which left him as the only survivor. During the heated turmoil between Christianity and Islam, he is entangled in the destruction of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the murder of thousands of civilians.
Besieged with dangers here and there, Kintner is up against the intelligence organizations of France and the United States, along with the conservative Muslim group, the Wahabi. All want, for their own reasons, to catch and execute him. In a chasing game and tactics, Kintner knows that even the slightest mistake can lead to his death. Aware that there are moral imperatives for all antagonists, he fears what they may bring.
Packed with fast-paced action, this novel delivers spiritual awakening and bravery to stand on one’s firm principles against all odds.
Author’s Info:
James Clayton Welch has a diverse background that includes several years as a military officer, intelligence operative, a NASA scientist, and a writer. He holds a master’s degree in Astronautics and a doctorate in Astrophysics. James is the author of several technical books and three novels. He currently resides in northern New Mexico.
Welch is also the author of “The Wayfarer,” a story based upon an ancient legend of Taoist mystics who were known to appear and liberate or rescue any people who were suffering from oppression, disaster, or injustices from rulers. His other novel, “Project Intrepid,” recounts the story of a terrible space weapon being developed secretly under the auspices of NASA.
