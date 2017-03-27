Book of Verses Will Inspire Children to Love Poetry

To imagine is human, and every child is called to awaken the power of their imagination, especially in this increasingly digitally connected world where there is almost nothing left to the imagination. If there is any soul left in this world or if there is something worth staying for alive, a teacher (and poetry lover, to boot) is trying to save it – and share it to the children.



Marjorie L. Snater pens “Our Funny Funny Friends,” a collection of verses to delight children with “zany animal friends”, all illustrated by a variety of animals that appear in the book, ranging from alligators to giraffes, squirrels to fish, swinging monkeys to slinky snakes, and crotchety crocodiles to pigs that juggle balls in the air. Of course, young children love it when they read about the animals from their parents and teacher.



By using animals in her poetry collection, plus adding loads of fun characteristics to her subjects, Snater leads her intended audience to appreciate poetry – the power of imagination behind the skillful use of words that playfully rhyme.



Children and their parents should get a copy of “Our Funny Funny Friends,” which will appear in the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3, 2017.



“Our Funny Funny Friends”

Written by Marjorie L. Snater

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 28, 2010

Paperback price: $31.99



About the Author:



Poetry has always been a part of Majorie L. Snater’s life. Her love of verse since childhood helped her enjoy a make-believe world and develop a keen imagination. “A Child’s Garden of Verses” by R. L. Stevenson is her favourite poetry book. Growing up on a farm, she travelled the world in her imagination, especially during lonely winter nights, being immersed in the people and places she discovered in the many books she read, thus awakening her imagination. Teaching elementary students gave her the opportunity to share with them the wealth of imagination in poetry. She wanted to pass a gift of imagination along to her students. In “Our Funny Funny Friends,” Snater strived to develop a humorous, nonsensical style to enable a child to envision happening quite beyond their daily routine.



Pre event quote: “Our Funny Funny Friends” is a smart attempt by a poetry lover to introduce poetry to children.