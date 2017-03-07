Chicago Minister Combines Faith and Food in Unique Cookbook

Food, when combined with faith, brings health and healing to the grieving soul.



What better way is there to de-stress than to eat good food? What better way is there to cope with grief and loss than to cook delicious dishes? Anyone who works around food, does gardening, and deals with people knows better. Ask E. Talley Washington, author of “The Secret to Healing and Finding Comfort: Recovering from Grief with Soul Food (food for the soul).”



Food enthusiasts will find “The Secret to Healing and Finding Comfort” to be more than just a cookbook: it is also a self-improvement book and an autobiography rolled into one. Washington adds personal stories and verses from Scripture to engage readers personally and spiritually. By connecting with readers on a deeper level, Washington develops a relationship with the people she wants to console. It is as if she invites readers to her home for tea or dinner.



With “The Secret to Healing and Finding Comfort,” Washington offers food of the two kinds: the earthly food that supplies our bodies with vitamins and minerals, and that spiritual food that sustains us in times of trials and tough times. Washington believes we need both foods.



“The Secret to Healing and Finding Comfort: Recovering from Grief with Soul Food (food for the soul)”

Written by E. Talley Washington

Published by iUniverse

Published date: January 29, 2016

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



E. Talley Washington, a teacher and a minister, lives in Chicago, Illinois. Her hobbies are flower and vegetable gardening, herbs, natural healing, and cooking. She has experienced deep grief and now ministers to the sick and the bereaved. Washington studied Pastoral Care and is a graduate of the School of Theology of Virginia Union University (STVU). A version of this book was previously published as “My Mother’s Box of Secrets.”