Up-and-coming Thriller Novelist Shows Promise in First Book

There is always something mysterious about the Pine Barrens, the heavily forested area in South Jersey. Does it make a perfect setting for fiction? Golf columnist and freelance writer Elsa Bonstein thinks so, and she adapts Pine Barrens as a vital setting for her first thriller “Find Edsell!” (Abbott Press, 2014).



“Find Edsell!” starts off with a kidnapping of a 17-year-old youth by a doctor who carries out dangerous experiments at a renovated farmhouse in the middle of Pine Barrens. Two of

Edsell’s friends stumble upon the place. What transpires next is for the readers to find out as they dig deeper into the mystery of the secret drug treatment center that operates in the middle of the calm and beautiful Pine Barrens.



The curiosity readers may have for “Find Edsell!” is complemented by the author’s introduction of the Pine Barrens and by the richness of characters, both adults and teens, and the complexity of plot. The movements of characters not only impact every twist and turn of the story, but readers will be thrilled as they grapple with the tough questions that will surface out of the story. This novel is hard to put down, even for just a while.



“Find Edsell!”

Written by Elsa Bonstein

Published by Abbott Press

Published date: March 6, 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author

Elsa Bonstein is a freelance writer and journalist who graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Sociology and Journalism. She has written an award-winning column, “Golf Gab” for the Brunswick Beacon in North Carolina for 14 years. After years of freelancing for various newspapers and magazines, she published her first novel titled “Find Edsell!” a fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens in New Jersey. She has finished a second thriller, “Footes Creek,” and is currently hard at work on a third one. Bonstein is married and now lives in North Carolina.



