Creative Printing Meets Tight Turn Around Demands with Quality and Speed of Fujifilm’s Acuity F

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division shares Acuity F customer success at Creative Printing, a Kansas City-area, family-owned and certified woman-owned print services provider, established in 1967.



“Fujifilm’s Acuity F has greatly enhanced our business by increasing the amount of digital output we are bringing through our building,” said David Leavey, Vice President, Creative Printing. “With the Acuity F we are now able to manage many more jobs. We can run 20-plus sellable boards per hour, in quality mode.”



The Acuity F is the most productive printer in the popular Acuity series. It combines seven years of market leading image quality with leading edge engineering and ink technology to deliver a state-of-the-art platform capable of a wide range of print applications. With a maximum print speed of over 1,600 square feet per hour, the Acuity F is built for production.



The Acuity F allows print service providers like Creative Printing to select the right production speed and image quality to address a wide range of display applications. The addition of white ink further extends the application and media range to include clear and colored substrates. The Acuity F Series maintains all the advantages of the popular and successful Acuity Platform, including near-photographic image quality, versatility and ease of use, but has been optimized for the efficient and high speed production of rigid media applications.

Within their 50 years of existence, Creative Printing has grown to become a major player in the graphic display and packaging markets. They are running many different substrates on their Acuity F, including styrene, foam, corrugate, and acrylics.



“We have been able to successfully deliver on any type of materials our clients have asked of us,” says Leavey.



Running two, 10 hour shifts six days per week, Leavey and his Creative Printing associates are able to produce high quality output with extremely tight turnarounds.



“We recently completed a job for a large well-known trade show, which included 120 boards. Even more challenging, the job required a two-day turn from file receipt to delivery,” adds Leavey. “The Acuity F enabled us to win that job. With our previous equipment, this would not have been an option. The quality and speed of the Acuity F, which are its most defining features, came through for us yet again.”



Over the years, Creative Printing has invested over $1M in developing one of the most complete digital printing and finishing departments in the Kansas City-area, and quickly became a well-respected leader in wide format digital printing. Prior to upgrading to the Acuity F, Creative Printing experienced success with other flatbeds within the Acuity Series.



“With the Acuity F we now have one of the fastest presses in our area. We are offering a high quality product at an affordable price, which enables us to capture more market share; positively affecting our bottom-line,” said Leavey.



Creative Printing engaged in exhaustive research and review prior to installing the Acuity F, and looked at many other wide format offerings.



“We chose the Acuity F due to its versatility and speed,” says Leavey. “Hands down, the Acuity F is the best machine I’ve seen. It fits our needs perfectly, and has transformed our wide format printing capabilities. I don’t know what we would do without the Acuity F.”

Their relationship with Fujifilm goes back many years, and Fujifilm’s innovative solutions can be found throughout Creative Printing’s nearly 60,000 square foot facility; from prepress to offset to their wide format digital department.



“We began our wide format journey with Fujifilm quite a while ago,” said Leavey. “And we are still with Fujifilm, as they are a great partner providing amazing technology within all areas of our business, along with great service. Creative Printing and Fujifilm are great business partners. We can always depend on Fujifilm.”



