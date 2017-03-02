Japan and Malaysia Saw Higher Singles’ Day 2016 Mobile Advertising Bump than China, According to New Global Data from Smaato

Smaato, the leading global real-time advertising platform for mobile publishers and app developers, today released its Q4 2016 Global Trends in Mobile Advertising Report. Smaato analyzed data from billions of mobile ad impressions served on its exchange during the fourth quarter of 2016 and found surprising data on the two key global ’event shopping’ days of the traditional ’Holiday Period’: Black Friday and Singles’ Day.

A testament to the increasingly globalized nature of commerce, Japan and Malaysia observed higher spikes in mobile advertising spend on Smaato’s platform on Singles’ Day than in China, the birthplace of the shopping holiday. Meanwhile, China saw increased spending on mobile advertising on Singles’ Day, but actually experienced more spending on Black Friday, a shopping event born in the United States.

Across APAC, the Singles’ Day Effect was less pronounced in markets such as Thailand, Singapore and South Korea, all of which experienced no observable bump. Interestingly, however these markets saw a significant increase in mobile advertising spending around Black Friday. And although Black Friday was significant in China, the market’s biggest day of the year in 2016 occurred around Mid-Autumn Festival in September. Meanwhile, Black Friday was the biggest single mobile advertising spend day of the year on the Smaato platform in 2016.

Additional findings in the report include:

China drives mobile advertising growth in APAC. China posted the highest growth of any major country in the world in 2016, more than tripling its mobile ad spending this past year on the Smaato platform.

Interest in mobile video from advertisers surging. Outstream and instream mobile video ads commanded the highest overall eCPM premiums from advertisers, who valued these types of mobile ads roughly 40+ times higher on the Smaato platform than traditional (non-video) banner ads.

The difference a day makes in mobile advertising. In 2016 on the Smaato platform, Friday and Saturday were the highest mobile advertising spending days; Monday was the lowest. However, just a year ago, Saturday saw the lowest mobile advertising spending globally.

Advertisers drawn to unique capabilities of in-app advertising. Over the past year on the Smaato platform, the eCPMs advertisers are willing to pay for in-app mobile advertising have increased a whopping 130%, while mobile web eCPMs have only increased 67% over the same period.

Smaato delivers up to 300 billion ad impressions each month, which are auctioned through a network of more than 450 demand partners. The Global Trends in Mobile Advertising Report reflects the activity and trends that have developed over the fourth quarter of 2016 across Smaato’s global base of publishers, advertisers and mobile device users, and analyzes trends in 2016 in comparison to 2015.

