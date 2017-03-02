Handy Backup Software Provides OwnCloud Backup WebDAV Client

Handy Backup provides the “WebDAV” plug-in as the OwnCloud backup tool, as well as a complete set of backup functions, methods and utilities realizing any particular strategy to effectively backup OwnCloud data. Users can utilize their OwnCloud server backup vaults as data storages with Handy Backup solution, or install Handy Backup directly to OwnCloud servers.

Novosoft, LLC completes detailed testing of its popular data-keeping software, Handy Backup, for compatibility with OwnCloud offline storage solutions. Using the standard WebDAV plug-in, Handy Backup provides an access to OwnCloud server instances either as backup storages or as data sources for saving OwnCloud files, settings and other information to another place (such as an external drive).

«The OwnCloud solution contains its own WebDAV interface, which is fully compatible with the appropriate plug-in for Handy Backup software. Using Handy Backup with Windows or Linux-based solution, a user can set up and fine-tune OwnCloud backup tasks using WebDAV connections directly without a bridge or extra software. All functions of Handy Backup, such as MySQL and other database backup, saving incremental and differential backups, encrypting, scheduling and other, are also fully compatible with OwnCloud data and tasks», - tells us Anton Chmarak, the project manager of Handy Backup Team.

The “WebDAV” plug-in for Handy Backup connects any task to a cloud storage supporting WebDAV (including OwnCloud accounts and server instances) on either the Step 2, which allows using the cloud as a data source for backups, or the Step 3, where you can utilize a cloud as a backup storage. The WebDAV plug-in requires no extra software or bridge services to connect to OwnCloud, including offsite connections. Working as an OwnCloud backup client, Handy Backup provides a full set of featured tools for making quick and effective backups, including compressing, encrypting, partial backups, scheduling tasks for a time or for an event, reporting task activities and other functions. The Handy Backup tool can utilize OwnCloud storage for saving any data types, such as databases, disk images, user files and folders, libraries or FTP/SFTP/FTPS content. A user can install Handy Backup to any computer when using the OwnCloud instance via network, or set it up locally to make an internal OwnCloud server backup with different tools than WebDAV.

For over twenty years, Novosoft LLC develops different solutions for automating business processes and making routine operations into a unified, highly controlled workflow. Novosoft also provides IT consulting and system integration services. Different products of Novosoft, including the unified NERPA solution for enterprise asset management (EAM), metrological service procedures and gage management, have high popularity among individual and business users throughout the entire world. Among the distinctive advantage of Novosoft products are undemanding system requirements, high level of efficiency and stability, and a reasonable price for all products in the company’s line.

Handy Backup is the unified data backup tool developed by Novosoft LLC. The main purposes of this software are automatic backup and recovery for data of any existed type. It works under any modern version of Windows including Windows 10/8/7/Vista, Windows Server 2016/2012(R2)/2008(R2), as well as for Linux distros based on .deb packages such as Ubuntu, Debian and Mint. The solution can save and restore the information of any type including SQL and non-SQL databases, cloud services such as Amazon S3, Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox, static and dynamic website content, different files and folders (including selecting by user-defined masks), commercial and private clouds (including OwnCloud servers), and entire drive images. The classical graphical user interface (GUI) looks simple and intuitive, allowing users controlling all backup and recovery tasks.

Several different editions of Handy Backup are available for individual, company and network users.

For more information about Handy Backup, see the official product website: https://www.handybackup.net