Women’s Health USA Names New Leadership

Nancy Bernstein has been named, effective today, President and Chief Operating Officer of Women’s Health USA (Whusa), the Avon, Connecticut-based company providing business services to health care providers in Connecticut and five other states. In her role, Nancy will be responsible for Whusa’s operations with OBGYN physicians and family planning clinics in six states, as well as clinical, billing and operating functions.



Robert E. Patricelli, Chairman and CEO of Whusa, made the announcement. “Since joining our team in 1999, Nancy has demonstrated great skill and leadership, rising through the ranks to become President of Women’s Health Connecticut and more recently to Executive Vice President of Whusa,” he said. “Women’s Health Connecticut, is the company’s flagship joint venture with more than 200 OBGYNs in the state coming together in a single partnership to provide women excellence in their health care experience.” Patricelli further explained that Bernstein would continue as President of WHC.



With enthusiasm for her new role, Ms. Bernstein stated: “I’m looking forward to putting my experiences and successes in Connecticut to use on a broader scope, helping to advance Whusa as a national player in the women’s health services arena. We have an ambitious vision for the company and I’m looking forward to the new challenge.”



Nancy is a founding member of the Large Group Practice Network and a member of the Board of the US Women’s Health Alliance. She is also on the board of The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, a significant community foundation. Prior to joining, Nancy held management positions at community and academic hospitals and health systems in the Northeast and Midwest. She received her Master’s degree from Harvard University in Health Policy and Management and her Bachelor’s degree from University of Pennsylvania where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.



Whusa, which was founded by Patricelli in 1997, is one of the largest management services organizations in the country, providing business services to independent physicians. The company serves over 550 providers in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Arizona and California, supporting OBGYN physicians, in vitro fertilization clinics, and Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.



# # #





