Daiso Japan Announces New Date for Lynnwood Store Grand Opening

DAISO Japan, a rapidly growing value store known for selling quality items for $1.50, announced that it will hold a grand opening celebration weekend for its Lynnwood, Washington store on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, 2017. The Lynnwood store, located at 18920 28th Ave West Suite #111, Lynnwood, WA 98036, near 24 Hour Fitness.



The Daiso Lynnwood store grand opening celebration, a family friendly event that is open to the public, will feature music, vendor sampling and opportunity drawing, plus great shopping. The Daiso Lynnwood store serves the Greater Seattle area. It is the seventh Daiso store in the Greater Seattle area, including Roosevelt Square, The Commons at Federal Way, Crossroads Bellevue, Seattle Chinatown, Westlakecenter and Tukwila (Westfield Southcenter).



More than just a value store, Daiso’s goal is to put the fun back into shopping in a budget friendly way, offering useful and unique products that meet the needs of just about every shopper in the household. Our buyers work hard to stock must-have items as well as novelties, creating memorable shopping experiences that keep customers coming back. From spring cleaning and household sundries to a growing list of specialty food items, Daiso is a one-stop shop for holiday essentials such as Easter baskets and gifts.



Known for its $1.50 price tag on most products, Daiso carries thousands of quality products ranging from kitchenware, beauty supplies, stationery and wrapping paper to electronic accessories and useful, everyday sundries. Shoppers will find novel, unique gift items, a new line of greeting cards and party favors for every occasion.



Daiso Lynnwood Store Grand Opening Celebration

Who: Open to the public

When: Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, 2017, at 10:00AM

Where: 18920 28th Ave West Suite #111, Lynnwood, WA 98036 (near 24 Hour Fitness)

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1661416054160928/

Goodie bags will be given to the first 100 customers each day, with receipt

will be given to the first 100 customers each day, with receipt Guests are invited to enjoy vendor samples

Opportunity drawing tickets will be given away on Friday and Saturday . Winners will be selected and announced Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 5:00PM in front of the store. The winning numbers also will be posted at the store and on the Daiso Facebook page (Daiso Japan USA) for two weeks.

. Winners will be selected and announced Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 5:00PM in front of the store. The winning numbers also will be posted at the store and on the Daiso Facebook page (Daiso Japan USA) for two weeks. Prizes include a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, a iPad Mini, a K-Cup Brewer, (2) $100 VISA Cards and a $50 gas card.





About DAISO

DAISO Japan, known for its wide selection of household products at extremely low prices, is averaging 10 to 20 new store openings globally every month. With 2,800+ stores in Japan and 600+ stores overseas, DAISO is proud to introduce its high quality DAISO brand items to new shoppers around the world. Through high volume purchases -- in the millions for a single product – the Japanese variety store is able to keep costs down. With the continuing increase in the cost of living DAISO mission is to help consumers maintain a high standard of living without spending more. For more information, please visit http://www.daisoglobal.com/.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daisojapanusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daiso_usa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DaisoJapanCA





DAISO COMPANY PROFILE

Corporate Headquarters:

1-4-14 Yoshiyuki Higashi, Saigon, Higashi Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima 739-8501 Japan

President: Yano Hirotake

Established: 1977

Capital: 2.7 Billion Yen

Revenue: 341.4 Billion Yen (approx. $3B U.S Dollars)

Mission: To provide unique value to consumers with high quality products at low prices.

Branches: 2,800 Branches (in Japan); 600 Branches (Overseas)

Products: 20,000 different products in U.S.