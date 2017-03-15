Clinical Psychologist Shares Hope amidst Grief from Husband’s Death
Widow lives for God after losing her beloved husband of almost 43 years, shares hope and renewed faith in memoir.
Freda Cheung is the role model of a pastor’s wife and an exemplary Christian woman.
No one knows the pain of losing a spouse better than Freda Cheung, a retired clinical psychologist from UCLA and wife of a Christian clergyman. She long avoided the issue of death to protect herself from the emotional pain of the inevitable. Her husband, who had suffered kidney failure and underwent a quintuplet bypass heart surgery, awaited death with a bit of apprehension.
The inevitable then took place, and Cheung had to come to terms with the grief and loneliness that came with her husband’s death. Even at the funeral, she tried to deny death, telling herself her husband was not the one being buried, that she was just attending another funeral service as a pastor’s wife, and that it was her and her husband’s duty to support grieving church members. But Cheung couldn’t avoid death at that very moment.
The moment Cheung used to avoid talking about had provided her the impetus to write her memoir, “A Song in the Night: A Personal Journey of Hope: Grieving, Healing and Rebuilding.” This is not just a cathartic attempt to deal with a devastating loss of a loved one, but also a testimony of hope and renewed faith in God, who never left her side, even at times when He seemed distant.
Overall, “A Song in the Night” is a heart-warming testimony of a Christian woman who continued her late husband-pastor’s legacy: to preach the Gospel.
“A Song in the Night: A Personal Journey of Hope: Grieving, Healing and Rebuilding”
Written by Freda K. Cheung
Published by WestBow Press
Published date: August 25, 2015
Paperback price: $13.95
About the Author
Freda K. Cheung is a retired Clinical Professor of Behavioral Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. She has served together with her husband in Chinese American Churches for over forty years. Dr. Cheung is well-recognized and lauded Christian speaker on integrating the fields of Biblical theology and Psychology.
