LA Testing Laboratories Ready to Help IAQ, Mold and Environmental Professionals with Mold, Sewage, Lead and Asbestos Testing Services

While California has experienced drought issues over the last five years, recent rainfall has lifted nearly half of the state’s drought warnings. Due to this heavy rainfall, many areas are currently facing potential environmental issues. While residents and business owners are trying to recover from flood and water damages, many areas are predicted to face more severe weather in the upcoming days, which can pose additional issues.

Water damage to older buildings can lead to exposure to asbestos and lead. Many properties built before the 1970’s used asbestos-containing materials such as floor tiles, roofing and insulation. Older properties may also have used lead-based paints or lead piping.

Wet building materials that are not properly dried and cleaned can lead to mold growth in as little as 24 to 48 hours. Mold is a known allergen. Symptoms of mold allergies include headaches, sneezing, runny nose, red eyes and skin rashes. Mold can even trigger asthma attacks in some individuals. Additionally, high levels of rainfall can lead to flooding which may contain raw sewage.

“The chemicals and fecal matter in the sewage can be left behind after flood water has receded,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach Facility. “Before cleanup efforts begin, it is important to identify any environmental hazards. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has laboratories located throughout California that are able to assist indoor air quality, mold and environmental professionals with identifying environmental issues like asbestos, lead, mold and sewage.”

LA Testing has two laboratories, one located at 520 Mission Street in South Pasadena and another at 5431 Industrial Drive in Huntington Beach. The Los Angeles facilities can be reached by calling (800) 303-0047. Additionally, EMSL has a laboratory located at 7916 Convoy Court in San Diego that can be reached by calling (858) 499-1303. In Northern California, EMSL has a laboratory located at 464 McCormick Street in San Leandro that can be reached by calling (510) 895-3675.

To view a full list of LA Testing laboratory locations, accreditations and services, please call (800) 755-1794, visit www.LATesting.com or email info@LATesting.com .

