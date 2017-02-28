Living in Laughter: A Story of a Fourteen-Member Family in Their 110-Year-Old Farmhouse

Raising a child is not an easy task. Raising twelve children is near herculean. Author and mother of twelve Lorraine Mutschler shares her sometimes maddening and oftentimes hysterical parenting journey in What Doesn’t Kill You: Definitely Makes You Stronger.



Lorraine and her husband, Ralph, had been high school sweethearts. When the two married, they settled into a 110-year-old farmhouse, which became the home that welcomed what Lorraine calls her “little rascals.” For twenty-two years, the old farmhouse became the setting of numerous memories of playful pranks, hilarious incidents, parenting frustrations, and more. What Doesn’t Kill You narrates not only the Mutschler family’s joys, but also their hardships, including living on a seemingly perpetually tight budget, balancing work and raising children, and battling through the diagnosis of Ralph’s terminal cancer, blessed with courage through their strong faith in God.



An Amazon customer shares their thoughts on the book, “This is a book that makes a person both laugh and cry. If you cry at weddings you will cry at some tender moments in Lorraine Mutschler’s life. You will laugh at the antics of her dozen offspring.”





About the Author



Lorraine Mutschler had been real estate agent in 1985 before focusing on her writing. She had a column and has written several articles for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. She is currently retired.

