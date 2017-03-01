During Dolphin Awareness Month South African Online Casino Raising Awareness and Giving 25 Free Spins on Crystal Waters Slot

“One of the most important things we can do to help our dolphin friends is to make sure the tuna we eat is dolphin-friendly,” said van Wyk. “Check for labels that show no dolphins were killed in the process of catching it.”

Daniel van Wyk, the casino manager at Springbok, has been devoted to dolphins since a vacation experience that changed his perception.



“I was on holiday and we decided to go swimming with dolphins with a tour operator. We thought it would be exciting, but it was actually really upsetting to see these wonderful wild animals enclosed in small, shallow pools, forced to entertain tourists,” recalls van Wyk. “It was obvious to me that they weren’t happy and couldn’t understand why humans were treating them so badly. I vowed that day to help raise awareness and help people understand that these animals deserve our respect.”



Van Wyk has put together a Dolphin Awareness web page with videos answering many questions about dolphins: Why do dolphins jump and show off? Will they really stop to help an injured dolphin -- even a human -- in need? Do dolphins sleep?! How do they communicate?



One video on the page shows a pod of dolphins holding an injured member of their family above water so she could breathe. Another shows a dolphin tangled in fishing line asking a diver for help.

Some fishing methods, such as the use of nets, kill a large number of dolphins every year.



