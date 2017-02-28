Fast Forward Launches Accelerate Good Global Summit in San Francisco, Convening the Entire Tech Nonprofit Ecosystem for the First Time

Over the past three years Fast Forward, the only accelerator exclusively dedicated to tech nonprofits as a sector, has accelerated 23 organizations that are now impacting over 18.4 million lives. As the leader in the tech for good movement, Fast Forward is now hosting the sector-defining event for tech nonprofits, Accelerate Good Global. The summit unites tech nonprofit entrepreneurs, technology leaders, and philanthropists who believe in technology’s ability to rapidly advance social impact.

The Accelerate Good Global Summit is hosted at The Chapel in San Francisco, March 2-3, 2017 in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal. Additional support for the summit comes from collaborations with leading tech companies like BlackRock, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Twilio.org, Amazon Web Services, Box.org and Yahoo.

Accelerate Good Global brings together two sectors that do not typically cross-over - technology and nonprofit. The goals of the summit are to elevate the conversation around the future of the social sector, inspire next generation philanthropists and entrepreneurs, and discuss new tech-driven solutions to the world’s most critical social problems.

Speakers include Hadi Partovi, Founder & CEO of Code.org; Kaitlyn Krieger, Founder of The Future Justice Fund; Mike Krieger, Co-Founder & CTO of Instagram; Premal Shah, Co-Founder & President of Kiva; Katherine Maher, Executive Director of The Wikimedia Foundation; Jacquelline Fuller, President of Google.org; Dalila Wilson-Scott, Senior Vice President, Community Investment at Comcast NBCUniversal; Charles Duhigg, author of The Power of Habit and Senior Reporter at The New York Times; and Kara Swisher, Executive Editor of Recode.

The first day of the summit, March 2nd, is a pre-conference for tech nonprofit founders, with curated content from sector experts in areas like scale, fundraising, storytelling, and corporate partnerships. On the evening of March 2nd, all attendees are invited to attend the official Accelerate Good Global kick-off party from 5-7pm at The Chapel. Friday, March 3rd, is the official Accelerate Good Global Summit, which consists of fireside chats with industry pioneers and quick, Tech for Good talks from emerging change-makers you haven’t heard from before.

Fast Forward is officially launching its tech nonprofit Job, Volunteer, and Board Opportunities Platform at the summit, in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Attendees can demo the live search experience at the HPE activation area. Tech nonprofit founders attending the conference are invited to enter the Comcast NBCUniversal Storytelling Challenge, in which they share their tech for good story in the Chat Box Confessional for a chance to win a brand video produced by NBCUniversal. All attendees are invited to bring in spare flash drives which can be donated at Human Rights Foundation’s Flash Drives for Freedom booth. These drives will be wiped clean and loaded with films, e-books, and educational materials that are then secretly distributed in North Korea to empower citizens and liberate their minds from Kim Jong-un’s propaganda.

For more information on the Accelerate Good Global Summit, visit http://accelerategood.org.

About Fast Forward:

Fast Forward accelerates tech nonprofits. Every year Fast Forward brings a new cohort of startups building tech solutions to global issues like health care, human rights, education, and the environment through its 13-week accelerator program. The accelerator connects each team to seed funding, over 100 mentors, and community to help scale their solutions and maximize impact. In three years, Fast Forward has helped 23 tech nonprofits impact over 18.4M lives and raise $26M in follow-on funding. Fast Forward also runs a global Tech Nonprofit Directory and Opportunities Board. The organization was founded in 2014 by seasoned tech and nonprofit entrepreneurs, Kevin Barenblat and Shannon Farley, and is based in San Francisco. For more information visit www.ffwd.org