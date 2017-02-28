Amazon.ca Introduces FREE One-Day Delivery for Prime Members Shipping to Montreal Seven Days per Week

Amazon.ca announced today that Prime members shipping to Montreal can now enjoy even faster free shipping with Prime FREE One-Day Delivery on qualifying orders over $25. Customers can order before midnight and receive their items the very next day by 9 p.m., even on Saturday and Sunday. One-Day Delivery is available on over a million items, including everyday household essentials, curated fashion, new release movies and music, and the latest technology products.

“We are excited to offer Prime members in Montreal this new faster free delivery service that includes weekend deliveries at no extra cost,” said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon.ca. “Customers in Montreal will now have even faster access to over a million items, from books to clothing and from new releases movies to gaming consoles.”

Prime FREE One-Day Delivery

To find items eligible for FREE One-Day Delivery, simply look for the Prime FREE One-Day icon or use the new Prime FREE One-Day check box located in the filter menu on your desktop or mobile device. Choose FREE One-Day Delivery at checkout and eligible orders over $25 will be delivered the next day, for free. Find eligible postal codes and see full details at www.amazon.ca/PrimeDelivery.

Broad One-Day Selection

Amazon.ca offers One-Day Delivery on more than a million items, spanning all product categories:

Clothing and shoes: Get the latest fashion trends for that last-minute party or event.

Get the latest fashion trends for that last-minute party or event. The latest electronics: From wireless headphones to Bluetooth speakers, shop from a variety of electronics and have them arrive without delay.

From wireless headphones to Bluetooth speakers, shop from a variety of electronics and have them arrive without delay. Household items: Customers can find the everyday products they love like laundry detergent, pet food and small appliances.

Customers can find the everyday products they love like laundry detergent, pet food and small appliances. Pantry essentials: Stock your pantry with your family’s favourite snacks, drinks and more.

Stock your pantry with your family’s favourite snacks, drinks and more. New releases : Get the latest books, movies and video games delivered in no time.

: Get the latest books, movies and video games delivered in no time. Travel: Find last-minute travel needs including memory cards, sunblock, and backpacks.

More to Prime

Tens of millions of Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. For Canadian members, Prime benefits include unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, Prime FREE Same-Day and One-Day Delivery in Toronto and Vancouver, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in Montreal, Prime Video, Twitch Prime, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Drive, 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals and more. To learn more about Amazon Prime, visit www.amazon.ca/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about