Understanding Indoor and Outdoor Air Quality and Its Impact on Health

The average person breathes about seven to eight liters of air per minute, so the quality of the air they are exposed to can have a significant impact on their health and well-being. This is true for both the air we are all exposed to outside, as well as the air in our homes, schools and businesses.

Increases in air pollution have been linked to decreases in lung function and increases in heart attacks. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has developed an Air Quality Index (AQI), which is used to report daily outdoor air quality conditions. The AQI informs the public about how clean the air is and whether or not they should be concerned for their health. It is focused on health effects that can happen within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air, based on the presence of several pollutants.

While polluted outdoor air often makes its way into homes or buildings, there are also numerous sources of indoor air quality (IAQ) pollutants. These can range from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) off-gassing from manmade products to a wide range of indoor allergens. This can also include microbial contaminants such as mold, radon, and substances including asbestos, lead-tainted dusts and pesticides, just to name a few.

“Many of us spend up to 90% of our time indoors, so although outdoor air quality is important, the air we breathe indoors is often even more critical to our health,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This is why at EMSL, we offer comprehensive indoor and outdoor air testing analyses, sampling supplies, real-time monitoring equipment and even easy-to-use test kits to identify airborne pollutants. Understanding what we are exposed to with each breath can have a profound impact on both our short-term and long-term well-being.”

EMSL has recently sponsored an educational video discussing the Air Quality Index that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rq3n1RW6EJM.

To learn more about indoor and outdoor air quality or other environmental testing services and monitoring equipment, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . To access indoor environmental quality test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

