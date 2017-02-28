LitFire Joins TFOB’s Mission to Improve Adult and Youth Literacy

“We believe in making education a top priority for every community. TFOB has proven to be an inspiring avenue for creativity and innovation. Not only that, the event’s economic contribution since its inception in 2009 is unprecedented. It’s been a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our work and authors in a dynamic and exceedingly rejuvenating crowd,”

LitFire Publishing, in line with its goal to make a significant impact on education, confirms attendance in this year’s Tucson Festival of Books (TFOB). Exhibiting in the book fair for the second year in a row, the event is scheduled to run from March 11 to 12, 2017, on the grounds of University of Arizona. The event organizers promise this year to be bigger and better with a wider reach.

“We believe in making education a top priority for every community. TFOB has proven to be an inspiring avenue for creativity and innovation. Not only that, the event’s economic contribution since its inception in 2009 is unprecedented. It’s been a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our work and authors in a dynamic and exceedingly rejuvenating crowd,” says Cami Onolfo, International Events Coordinator of LitFire Publishing.

LitFire is known to be an active supporter of children’s learning and literacy. One of its programs called Sponsor-A-Youth, a collaborative effort of the kindergarten class of Mrs. Watkins and Mrs. Campbell, resulted to the publication of a children’s book Barky the Mouse. The story was inspired by kindergarten student Carson Stanley and illustrated by the combined talents of twenty-one innovative five- and six-year-old students of Shirley Hills Elementary School. LitFire aims to replicate the same success and initiate relevant projects that are geared towards child development and learning.

Recently pegged as the third largest book festival in America, TFOB’s donation for literacy programs in Southern Arizona totaled to $195,000 last year. The event organizers strive to distribute a hundred percent of the event proceeds solely to their advocacy. The event has been made possible by local sponsors and volunteers. It has consistently exceeded expectations starting from 50,000 attendees on its first year to over 135,000 recorded participants in 2016. Now on its ninth year, the organizers expect to break their record last year and anticipate more sponsorship from local business establishments and individual contributors. Influence and reach in social media is also expected to expand this year.

Apart from authors, publishing professionals, and other exhibitors participating this year, Science City— considered as the biggest event in the state of Arizona that promotes Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)—is set to showcase innovative projects made by local students.

TFOB is a jam‒packed venue for publishing houses to share the works of their authors. LitFire is set to facilitate books signings and feature eight authors starting with Jason Porter, Ana Weber, Dink Kearney, Carly Thomson, Carol Lanyon, Christine Andrew, Julie Marr-Potter, and Mardria Williams. Games and surprises await both for adults and children at booth (no detail yet). Publishing packages worth more than $2,000 will also be given away to lucky winners during the event. For more details, please e-mail info@litfirepublishing.



